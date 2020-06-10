After Market Hours: IZEA, Tailored Brands, GrubHub Jumps; Hertz Slips

(RTTNews) - IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) - Shares of the marketing company jumped nearly 13% in after-hours period on Wednesday. The firm announced on Monday that it secured a six-digit contract with a Fortune 500 Customer. The statement had sent its stock surging, giving the company its highest valuation since 2018.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) - Shares of the China-based online financial marketplace jumped about 17% after markets closed on top of its nearly 100% gain on Wednesday regular trade, despite no stock-related news to drive the shares. The company is set to report its quarterly results on Thursday.

Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD) - Shares of the men's apparel retailer jumped nearly 19% in extended trading after the company gave a business update. The company reported preliminary first-quarter revenues of $286.7 million, which is down 60%. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate revenues of $399.4 million. The company said that it has re-opened 634 or 44% of its stores in the U.S. and Canada amid the coronavirus pandemic.

GrubHub Inc (GRUB) - The food delivery company jumped rose 6% in extended trading hours on Wednesday after the company announced it will be acquired by European food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com in an all-stock deal valued at $7.3 billion. Grubhub shareholders will receive 0.671 Just Eat Takeaway.com ordinary shares in exchange for each Grubhub share, representing an implied value of $75.15 for each Grubhub share.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) Shares of the car rental company tanked 13% in extended session after losing about 40% regular trading on Wednesday. The company has lost almost half of the post-bankruptcy gains after it announced that it received a delisting notice from NYSE. The stock exchange announced that Hertz's shares are "no longer suitable" for listing, after the company filed for bankruptcy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.