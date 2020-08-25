After Market Hours: Intuit, Urban Outfitters, Salesforce.com, Hewlett Packard Jump; Nordstrom Slips

(RTTNews) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) - Shares of the accounting software maker rose nearly 6% in extended trading session on Tuesday after its fourth-quarter earnings and revenues trumped Wall Street estimates. Adjusted earnings were $477 million or $1.81 per share. Revenues rose to $1.82 billion from $0.99 billion last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.05 per share on revenues of $1.57 billion.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) - Shares of the retailer surged 12% on Tuesday after the bell as the company's second-quarter profit and sales trumped Wall Street expectations driven largely by online sales. The company's profit dropped to $34.40 million or $0.35 per share from $60.32 million or $0.61 per share last year. Revenue fell 16.5% to $803.27 million from $962.33 million last year. Analysts expected a loss of $0.40 per share on revenues of $672.63 million.

"I'm pleased to announce URBN produced solid revenues and profits for the second quarter driven by strength in the digital channel," said CEO Richard Hayne. "Notably, all brands were profitable and enter the fall selling season with lean inventories and positive momentum."

Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) - Shares of the software maker jumped 12% in after-hours trading Tuesday after it lifted its financial outlook for the full year 2021. Looking forward, the cloud-based enterprise software marker now expects adjusted earnings of $3.72 to $3.74 per share and revenues of $20.7 billion to $20.8 billion. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $2.96 per share and revenues of $20.07 billion. Previously, the company expected earnings of $2.93 to $2.95 per share and revenues of about $20.0 billion.

Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) - Shares of the retailer slipped nearly 5% in extended trading session after its second-quarter loss and revenues came in below Wall Street analysts estimates. For the second quarter, Nordstrom reported a loss of $255 million or $1.62 per share, compared to a profit of $141 million or $0.90 per share last year. Revenues more than halved to $1.78 billion from $3.78 billion last year. Analysts had expected a loss of $1.48 per share on revenues of $2.38 billion.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) - Shares of the enterprise software and services provider gained over 8% after the bell on Tuesday. The company's fiscal third-quarter results trumped Wall Street estimates and also issued an earnings outlook that is expected to beet currently projections. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $419 million or $0.32 per share for the period. Revenues dropped to $6.82 billion from $7.22 billion last year. Analysts expected earnings of $0.23 per share on revenues of $6.06 billion. Looking forward, the company expects earnings of $0.32 to $0.36 per share for the current quarter. Analysts predicts earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

