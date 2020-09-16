Markets
After Market Hours: Herman Miller, Switchback Energy, Steelcase, Moderna Gain; NuCana Slips

(RTTNews) - Herman Miller Inc. (MLHR) - Shares of the office furniture maker jumped 16% on Wednesday after-hours driven by its first-quarter results. Profit rose to $73.0 million or $1.24 per share from $48.2 million or $0.84 per share. Sales dropped 6.6% to $626.8 million from $670.9 million last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.26 per share and revenues of $524.83 million.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp. (SBE) - Shares of the special-purpose acquisition company gained over 11% in extended session Wednesday. According to a Reuters report, electric vehicle charging network company ChargePoint is nearing a deal to go public via reverse merger with Switchback Energy Acquisition. The deal could value ChargePoint at over $2 billion.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) - Shares of the office furniture maker gained 7% in after-hours trading despite no stock-related news. Meanwhile, Steelcase's competitor Herman Miller, which is also up 16% in extended session, reported a first-quarter results that trumped Wall Street estimates.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) - Shares of Moderna gained nearly 3% after the company announced a collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals to treat cystic fibrosis using gene editing. Moderna will receive $75 million upfront, with potential for additional development, regulatory and commercial milestones and royalty payments.

NuCana plc (NCNA) - Shares of the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company slipped 9% after the bell after NuCana announced a public offering of its American Depositary Shares.

