After Market Hours: Hepion Pharma, Apyx Medical, Ideanomics Rise; IVERIC, Spirit Aerosystems Slip

(RTTNews) - Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA) - Shares of the biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases, jumped over 36% in after-hours trading on Monday. The company announced results from a study of its lead drug candidate, CRV431, demonstrating antifibrotic activity in an experimental model of renal fibrosis.

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) - The medical devices maker surged 43% in extended trading session after announcing that it received regulatory approval to market and sell its Helium Plasma Technology products in five new countries, including Australia, Brazil, Israel, Taiwan and Thailand.

Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) - Shares of Ideanomics jumped 10% after the bell on top of the 48% surge in regular trading Monday. The stock rise was driven after the company announced an order for 200 EVs in China. The company said its Mobile Energy Global subsidiary secured the order, which was valued at RMB24 million ($3.2 million), or about $16,000 per vehicle.

IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE) - Shares of IVERIC slipped 4% in after-hours trading Monday. The biopharmaceutical company announced it raised about $160 million after closing a public offering of 28.5 million shares stock at $4.100 per share.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) - Shares of the aero parts supplier slipped nearly 4% on extended trading session Monday. The company, in a filing, said it was at a risk of breaching its financial covenants, as its key customer Boeing Co, (BA) has asked it reduce 737 production this year due to the coronavirus crisis. Spirit now expects to deliver only 72 shipsets - or complete sets of parts - to Boeing, compared with 125 planned earlier. "Given the substantial production plan reduction, Spirit could breach the financial covenants under its credit agreement in the fourth quarter of 2020 without an amendment or waiver," the company said.

