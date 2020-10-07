After Market Hours: GoPro, Alphatec Holdings, CareDx Gain; Resources Connection, EXFO Slip

(RTTNews) - GoPro Inc. (GPRO) - Shares of the action camera maker gained nearly 5% in extended session on top of its 30% rise in regular trading Wednesday. GoPro announced that its subscribers increased to over 500,000, up from 400,000 in August. It also said that the target of 600,000 to 700,000 subscribers by year-end should be exceeded if adoption rates continue as expected.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) - Shares of the medical device company surged 45% in after-hours trade Wednesday on its third-quarter outlook. Alphatec expects third-quarter revenues of $40.7 million to $41.1 million, which is above analysts current estimates of $30.98 million. The company expects U.S. revenue growth of 41% to 43%.

CareDx, Inc (CDNA) - The health care company's stock gained 15% in after-hours Wednesday driven by its strong outlook. For the third quarter, CareDx expects revenues of about $53.0 million, an increase of 57% compared to $33.8 million last year. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $44.68 million. Testing revenue for the quarter is expected to be around $45.2 million, compared with $28.2 million a year ago.

Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) - Shares of the company slipped 8% after the bell on Wednesday hurt by its first-quarter results. The company reported first-quarter profit of $2.3 million or $0.07 per share, down from $4.9 million or $0.15 per share. Adjusted earnings were $0.14 per share, down from $0.18 per share. Revenue dropped $14.4% to $147.3 million from $172.2 million last year. Analysts estimated earnings of $0.07 per share on revenues of $150.37 million.

EXFO Inc. (EXFO) - Shares of the company slipped 11% in extended trading hours Wednesday after reporting fourth-quarter results. Fourth-quarter loss widened to $3.6 million or $0.07 per share from $227 thousand or $0.00 per share last year. Sales were $70.6 million, compared to $70.2 million last year. Analysts expected earnings of $0.06 per share and revenues of $65.33 million.

