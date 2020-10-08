After Market Hours: GameStop, NXP, GenMark, Selecta Biosciences And Extreme Networks Gain

(RTTNews) - GameStop Corp. (GME) - Shares of the retailer gained 12% in extended trading session Thursday on top of 44% surge in regular trading. The company announced that it has entered into a multi-year strategic partnership agreement with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT).

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) - Shares of NXP gained over 5% after the bell on Thursday after the company lifted its third-quarter revenue outlook. For the the third quarter, the company now expects revenues of $2.27 billion, up from previous outlook's mid-point of $2.00 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate revenues of $2.00 billion.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) - Shares of the company gained 5% after hours Thursday after it announced that it has received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its ePlex Respiratory Pathogen Panel 2.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) - Shares of the company jumped 16% in extended session Thursday. The company and IGAN Biosciences Inc. have entered into a Research License and Option agreement to study Selecta's ImmTOR immune tolerance platform in combination with IGAN's immunoglobulin A (IgA) protease for the treatment of IgA Nephropathy.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) - Shares of the company jumped 15% in after hours trading Thursday after it lifted first-quarter outlook. Extreme now expects first-quarter revenues of $233 million to $236 million and adjusted earnings of $0.05 to $0.08 per share. Previously, the company expected revenues of $220 million to $230 million and adjusted earnings of $0.01 to $0.04 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.02 per share on revenues of $223.61 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.