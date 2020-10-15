After Market Hours: Flexible Solutions, Zogenix, PQ Group Gain; Del Taco, Marten Transport Slips

(RTTNews) - Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) - Shares of the chemical manufacturer surged 34% in extended trading session on Thursday after the company said its third-quarter sales rose 10% to $7.40 million from $8.11 million last year. CEO Dan O'Brien said, "We are pleased with the results for the third quarter and are working hard to maintain the momentum for the rest of 2020."

Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) - Shares of the biopharmaceutical company developing rare disease therapies gained over 7% in after hours trading Thursday. The company shared new data analyses for Fintepla (fenfluramine) oral solution in Dravet syndrome at the Child Neurology Society and International Child Neurology Congress 2020. Bradley Galer, Chief Medical Officer at Zogenix, said, "New post-hoc data analysis from our studies demonstrated that for every two to three patients treated with FINTEPLA, one patient achieved =75% (profound) convulsive seizure reduction compared with placebo. We believe these new data analyses further showcase the clinical value that FINTEPLA provides for many Dravet syndrome patients and their families."

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG) - Shares of the specialty chemicals company gained 6% after the bell on Thursday. The company said it agreed to sell its Performance Materials business for $650 million to an affiliate of The Jordan Company, L.P. PQ Group expects to use the proceeds to reduce debt by about $460 million while also allocating up to $250 million for special dividend.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO) - Shares of the Mexican-themed fast food chain slipped 9% after hours Thursday hurt largely by its third-quarter results. Del Taco's third-quarter profit was $5.8 million or $0.15 per share, compared with a loss of $7.7 million or $0.21 cents per share last year. Adjusted earnings were $0.16 per share, up from $0.10 per share. Revenues inched up 0.5% to $120.8 million from $120.2 million last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.10 per share on revenues of $120.36 million.

Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) - Shares of the trucking company slipped 8% in extended session Thursday after reporting third-quarter results. Profit rose to $18.0 million or $0.22 per share from $16.6 million or $0.20 per share. Revenues grew to $216.0 million from $215.0 million a year ago. Analysts estimated earnings of $0.20 per share on revenues of $220.52 million.

