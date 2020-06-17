After Market Hours: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, ABM Industries Up; Hertz, Iveric, Adamas Pharm Tank

(RTTNews) - Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELOX) - The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company's shares surged nearly 50% on Wednesday after-hours trade. The company announced that enrollment in its Phase 2 clinical trial for ELX-02 in cystic fibrosis has been resumed in Israel and Europe after being temporarily paused in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) - Shares of the essential service provider jumped about 10% in extended trading session after its earnings and revenues for the second quarter trumped Wall Street expectations. Adjusted earnings were $0.60 per share, up from $0.47 per share last year. Revenues dropped 6.2% to $1.496 billion from $1.594 billion last year, "reflecting ongoing impact of COVID-19 operating environment." Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.29 per share on revenues of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) - Shares of the car rental company slipped nearly 7% after the bell on Wednesday after the company suspended its plans to raise cash by selling new shares after SEC announced they will review the offering's prospectus. Last week, the car rental company revealed its plan to sell up to $1 billion in shares, in order to capitalize on sharp gains the stock recorded, despite declaring bankruptcy on May 22.

IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE) - Shares of the biopharmaceutical company that focuses on treatment for orphan retinal diseases slipped 7% on Wednesday after-hours. The company announced public offering of $50.0 million of common stock. The company also agreed to sell in private placement $35 million of stock to affiliates of Vivo Capital, LLC and Samsara Biocapital LP.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS) - Shares of the pharma company focused on neurological diseases tanked 10% in after hours trade on Wednesday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals announced the completion of its evaluation of ADS-5102 in multiple sclerosis patients with walking impairment. Based on its evaluation, Adamas reconfirms it will not initiate further Phase 3 development in MSW.

