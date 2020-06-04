After Market Hours: Dynagas, Adamas Pharma, Gogo Gain; Slack Tech, Cinedigm Down

(RTTNews) - Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) - The operator of operator of liquefied natural gas carriers soared over 83% after market closed on Thursday as the company's first-quarter results trumped Wall Street estimates. The company reported adjusted earnings of $7.07 million or $0.12 per share on revenues of $34.47 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.09 per share on revenues of $33.45 million.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS) - The drugmaker gained 15% in extended trading session Thursday. The company that focuses on drugs for neurological diseases announced that its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Gocovri as a treatment for Parkinson's disease patients has been accepted for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) - Shares of Gogo, a company that provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services, gained about 10% on extended hours Thursday as American Airlines Group Inc. announced its plans to ramp up domestic flying for the summer. The airline sees travel demand to pick up a few months into the coronavirus pandemic.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) - Shares of the business software company tanked 16% after closing bell. First-quarter adjusted earnings and revenues beat analysts' estimates, however, Slack Technologies withdrew its annual billings forecast, citing business uncertainty due to COVID-19 pandemic. Billings are a closely gauged metric for cloud-based software companies as it indicates how strong the company's pipeline is going forward.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) - Shares of Cinedigm Corp. lost 10% after-hours on Thursday. The OTT entertainment networks and content provider had soared nearly 180% in the regular trading and reached a new 52-week high after the announcing its partnership deal with the smart TV solutions provider, Vewd, for global over-the-top channel distribution.

