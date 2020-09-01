After Market Hours: AMC Entertainment, TSR, ION Geophysical Gain; At Home Group, Shoe Carnival Slip

(RTTNews) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) - Shares of the company gained nearly 10% on Tuesday after hours. AMC announced that it expects to open additional 140 theaters by Thursday, September 3, the same day Tenet releases in theaters. The company said that by this weekend 70% of all U.S. AMCs will have resumed operations, which is about 420 locations.

TSR Inc. (TSRI) - Shares of the company surged 35% in extended trading session Tuesday after it announced that it acquired Geneva Consulting Group, Inc., a provider of temporary and permanent information technology personnel based in Port Washington, New York.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) - The company jumped 12% in after hours trade Tuesday after it announced that a 3D new acquisition multi-client program in the southern North Sea.

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) - Shares of the home décor retailer tanked 15% despite reporting a second-quarter results that trumped Wall Street estimates. Net income was $89.4 million or $1.39 per share, up from $10.4 million or $0.16 per share last year. Adjusted earnings were $1.41 per share, up from $0.18 per share. Net sales increased 50.5% to $515.2 million from $342.3 million last year driven by 42.3% increase in comparable store sales and the net increase in open stores. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.31 per share and revenues of $514.97 million.

Shoe Carnival Inc. - (SCVL) The company's stock plunged 12% in Tuesday after-hours trading hurt largely by its second-quarter financial results. The footwear retailer reported second-quarter profit of $10.1 million or $0.71 per share, down from $11.8 million or $0.80 per share. Revenues rose to $300.8 million from last year's $268.2 million. Analysts expected earnings $0.61 per share on revenues $310.46 million.

