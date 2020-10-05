After Market Hours: Alteryx, GlycoMimetics, Spartan Energy Gain; Iovance, Y-mAbs Slip

(RTTNews) - Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) - Shares of the company rose 25% in extended session Monday after the company raised its revenue outlook and appointed Mark Anderson as new CEO. Alteryx now expects third-quarter revenues of $126.0 million to $128.0 million, up from previous guidance of $111.0 million to $115.0 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate revenues of $113.63 million.

Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX) - Shares of the small-cap company jumped 27% in after-hours trading on Monday. Emerald Holding announced that its Board of Directors has approved buyback of up to $20 million of common shares.

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (GLYC) - The clinical-stage biotechnology jumped 13% in extended trading session Monday after the U.S. FDA granted the company a Rare Pediatric Disease designation for rivipansel for the treatment of sickle cell disease in patients 18 years old and younger. Rivipansel is a glycomimetic drug candidate and was the company's first drug candidate to enter clinical development.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) - Shares of the special purpose acquisition company rose nearly 5% on Monday after-hours after the company announced a special meeting of shareholders on October 28 to approve a combination with Fiskers, an electric car company.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) - Shares of the biotechnology company focussed on cancer therapies, slipped 20% in after-hours trading Monday. Iovance now expects to apply for a Biologics License Application for a cancer therapy it is developing in 2021. The company said that the FDA "have not been able to agree" on required potency assays for the application.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) - Shares of the late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company slipped nearly 20% after-the-bell on Monday. The company announced that it has received a Refusal to File letter from the FDA regarding the Biologics License Application for omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis from neuroblastoma, which was submitted in August 2020.

