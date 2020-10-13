Markets
After Market Hours: Allscripts, Bed Bath & Beyond, Voxx, Genesis Gain; Alphatec, Ocular Slip

(RTTNews) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX)- Shares of the healthcare IT company surged 55% in the extended session Tuesday after the company said it agreed to sell its CarePort Health business for $1.35 billion to WellSky, a company owned by private equity firms TPG Capital and Leonard Green & Partners. Allscripts expects the deal to close by the end of the year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) - Shares of the bedding retailer gained nearly 6% in extended session Tuesday after the company said it has entered into separate agreements to sell its Christmas Tree Shops retail banner, its institutional Linen Holdings business, and a distribution center located in Florence, New Jersey. The company expects to generate proceeds of about $250 million.

VOXX International Corp. (VOXX) - Shares of the company jumped 17% in extended trading session Tuesday after VOXX's reported second-quarter results. Profit was $7.3 million or $0.30 per share, compared to a loss of $6.0 million or $0.24 per share last year. Sales rose 42% to $128.0 million from $90.2 million.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (GEN) Shares of the nano-cap company surged 61% in after-hours trading Tuesday. The announced that its subsidiary LTC ACO, an Accountable Care Organization, received a positive reconciliation and settlement under the Medicare Shared Savings Program for the 2019 performance year and as a result, generated shared savings for the second consecutive year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) - Shares of the company slipped 7% in extended trading session Tuesday after the company announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $85 million of common shares.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) - Shares of the biopharmaceutical company slipped nearly 10% in extended trading session after it said it has commenced a public offering of its common stock.

    Most Popular