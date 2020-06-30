After Market Hours: Akero Therapeutics, FedEx, Carver Bancorp Jump; Chiasma, Steelcase Slip

(RTTNews) - Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) - Shares of the clinical-stage biotechnology company jumped over 50% in after hours on Tuesday. The company announced positive histological data across all efruxifermin dose groups in 16-week phase 2a BALANCED study in NASH patients.

FedEx Corp. (FDX) - Shares of the package delivery giant jumped 9% after the bell on Tuesday. The company's fourth-quarter earnings and revenues trumped Wall Street estimates. Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.53 per share, down from $5.01 per share last year. On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.52 per share. Revenues dropped to $17.4 billion from $17.8 billion last year. Wall Street analysts had a consensus estimate of $16.49 billion.

Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) - Shares of the New York-based holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank jumped 27% in after-hours on top of a 6% gain in regular trading on Tuesday. The bank supports African-American communities. Video streaming giant Netflix Inc. (NFLX) had earlier announced it will invest 2% of its cash holdings - initially up to $100 million - into financial institutions and organizations that directly support Black communities in the U.S. Carver Bancorp's stock had surged last week too and touched a new 52-week high amid increased investor interest in companies controlled by African-Americans and those supporting black-owned businesses.

Chiasma, Inc. (CHMA) - The clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company tanked 12% on extended trading session Tuesday. Chiasma announced a public offering of common stock. Price, volume and terms have yet to be announced. The company plans to use the proceeds for advancing the ongoing commercialization of MYCAPSSA in the US and early clinical development of one or more potential pipeline candidates using its TPE platform technology.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) - Shares of the office-furniture maker slipped nearly 8% on Tuesday after-hours after its earnings and revenues for the first quarter missed Wall Street view. Steelcase reported first-quarter net loss of $38.1 million or $0.33 per share on revenues of $482.8 million, compared to last year's profit of $17.8 million or $0.15 per share on revenues of $824.3 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimate loss of $0.14 per share on revenues of $530.3 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.