After losing 73% in the past year, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) institutional owners must be relieved by the recent gain

A look at the shareholders of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 32% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Institutional investors would appreciate the 14% increase in share prices last week, given their one-year returns have been disappointing at 73%.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Robinhood Markets.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Robinhood Markets?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Robinhood Markets does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Robinhood Markets, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Robinhood Markets is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Index Ventures SA is the largest shareholder with 8.7% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.7% and 7.1%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Interestingly, the bottom two of the top three shareholders also hold the title of Top Key Executive and Chairman of the Board, respectively, suggesting that these insiders have a personal stake in the company.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 8 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Robinhood Markets

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Robinhood Markets, Inc.. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful US$1.5b stake in this US$9.8b business. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 24% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Robinhood Markets. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 21%, private equity firms could influence the Robinhood Markets board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 6.4%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Robinhood Markets better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Robinhood Markets is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

