After Leaping 29% Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Are Not Flying Under The Radar

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 29% gain and recovering from prior weakness. But not all shareholders will be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down a very disappointing 14% in the last twelve months.

After such a large jump in price, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 15x, you may consider Bloomin' Brands as a stock to avoid entirely with its 25.3x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Bloomin' Brands' earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqGS:BLMN Price Based on Past Earnings August 9th 2022

Is There Enough Growth For Bloomin' Brands?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Bloomin' Brands' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 36%. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 28% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 48% each year as estimated by the eleven analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 9.8% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Bloomin' Brands is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Bloomin' Brands' P/E?

The strong share price surge has got Bloomin' Brands' P/E rushing to great heights as well. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Bloomin' Brands' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Bloomin' Brands you should know about.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

