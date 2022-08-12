After Leaping 26% The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Are Not Flying Under The Radar

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 26% gain and recovering from prior weakness. Unfortunately, the gains of the last month did little to right the losses of the last year with the stock still down 34% over that time.

Since its price has surged higher, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 15x, you may consider Walt Disney as a stock to avoid entirely with its 67.2x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Walt Disney has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price. NYSE:DIS Price Based on Past Earnings August 11th 2022 Keen to find out how analysts think Walt Disney's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Walt Disney would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 191%. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 77% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 53% per annum during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 9.6% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Walt Disney's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

Walt Disney's P/E is flying high just like its stock has during the last month. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Walt Disney maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

A lot of potential risks can sit within a company's balance sheet. Our free balance sheet analysis for Walt Disney with six simple checks will allow you to discover any risks that could be an issue.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

