After Lackluster 2019, Pfizer Stock Could Rebound in 2020

This past year wasnÃ¢ÂÂt a great one for Pfizer (NYSE:) stock. While the S&P 500ÃÂ soared 29%, shares in the pharma giant fell to $39.18 per share, making for a 9.1% loss. The reason? Wall Street isnÃ¢ÂÂt so keen on its proposed restructuring. Pfizer is in the process of . This includes famous pharmaceutical brands such as Viagra and Lipitor.

In addition, Pfizer stock is becoming less of a consumer products company. Last year, Pfizer to merge its over-the-counter unit with GlaxoSmithKlineÃ¢ÂÂs (NYSE:) OTC business. Pfizer retains 32% ownership in this joint venture, which combines Pfizer brands like Advil with GSKÃ¢ÂÂs consumer health brands like Sensodyne.

The reason behind PfizerÃ¢ÂÂs restructuring moves? Growth, or the lack thereof. PfizerÃ¢ÂÂs off-patent portfolio generates consistent cash flow. But it hasnÃ¢ÂÂt moved the needle in terms of revenue growth. As a result, PFE stock has for years.

So, whatÃ¢ÂÂs PfizerÃ¢ÂÂs move post-divestiture? To drive shares upward, management is pursuing biotech acquisitions in order to bolster its pipeline. This move could improve both earnings growth and valuation. Is now the time to buy Pfizer stock? LetÃ¢ÂÂs dive in, and see why this ÃÂ may be a great buy for 2020.

Divestiture Is the Best Move

HereÃ¢ÂÂs a breakdown of the off-patent divestiture. The transaction is your classic a great move to avoid taxes. Pfizer will merge its off-patent business with generic drug maker Mylan (NASDAQ:). Pfizer will hold majority ownership of the merged entity (named Viatris). The company will then distribute Viatris shares to holders of Pfizer stock.

Last summer, the investment community gave their opinion on PfizerÃ¢ÂÂs divestiture plans. PFE stock fell from above the $42.50 price level to as low as $33.97 per share. Shares have rebounded since, but as I mentioned above, the stock ended up in the red for the year.

Management believes shedding legacy assets could jump-start growth. Wall Street disagrees, discounting PfizerÃ¢ÂÂs ability to improve its drug pipeline by pursuing biotech deals like its . PFE stock is trading its status as a staid Ã¢ÂÂdividend-and-buybackÃ¢ÂÂ stock for the uncertainty of becoming what InvestorPlaceÃ¢ÂÂs Ian Bezek referred to as a Ã¢ÂÂdynamic biopharma company.Ã¢ÂÂ

I believe Pfizer is making the right move. Through the Viatris spinoff, holders of PFE stock retain exposure to the cash-generating off-patent business. By shedding low-growth assets, Pfizer could command a higher valuation multiple down the road.

On the other hand, whoÃ¢ÂÂs to say PfizerÃ¢ÂÂs strategy will pay off? The company is taking a big risk trading security for opportunity. If the companyÃ¢ÂÂs acquisition spree fails to yield new blockbuster drugs, shares could fall further. Conversely, if the company wins with its current and upcoming drug slate, shares of PFE stock could soar past the $40 share price level.

Pfizer Stock Could Benefit From Multiple Expansion

Pfizer stock trades at a discount to peers. Shares trade at a . Compare this to Merck (NYSE:) or Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:), which trade for 23.9 and 22.3 times forward earnings, respectively.

However, post spinoff, shares could eventually trade at a higher multiple. Adjusted for the spinoff, PFE stock will trade for estimated 2020 earnings of $2.25 per share. If its valuation moves closer to that of MRK or JNJ, shares could be worth around $50, give or take a few bucks.

But thatÃ¢ÂÂs not all. We need to factor in the Viatris shares holders of Pfizer stock will receive after the spinoff. Per the transaction agreement, Pfizer shareholders will receive about of Viatris for each share of PFE stock. Based on MylanÃ¢ÂÂs recent closing price of $20.65, this implies a distribution around $2.47 per share.

Metamorphosis Offers Upside in 2020

Pfizer stock may have been a Ã¢ÂÂDog of the DowÃ¢ÂÂ in 2019. But post-divestiture, shares could see a boost in 2020. However, there are some caveats. Post spinoff, PFE stock may end up not trading at multiples on par with MRK or JNJ. As BarronÃ¢ÂÂs reported back in July, analysts Pfizer could command a high multiple even after the spinoff.

Yet, if the companyÃ¢ÂÂs current slate of drugs (including ) continues to perform well, Pfizer stock may get the sales boost needed to push up valuation. But Pfizer faces patent expiration on Ibrance and other current drugs in a few years. The heat is on for the recent biotech acquisitions to produce new blockbuster drugs.

So, whatÃ¢ÂÂs the call? Investor skepticism over the restructuring is already priced into shares. At the current valuation, PFE stock offers upside potential via multiple expansion. With quarterly earnings set to be released later this month, it may be safer to wait things out. But Pfizer stock is a buy at these levels, and a screaming buy if shares retreat back to their 52-week low.

