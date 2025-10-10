After-Hours Rally Lifts PALI, HCTI, NTRB, KPTI, EDIT, And CGON On Mixed News And Strategic Moves

(RTTNews) - Several biotech stocks posted notable after-hours gains on Thursday, October 9, driven by fresh data, strategic updates, and corporate developments. Here's a quick look at the key movers and catalysts.

Shares of Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) traded at $2.26 in the after-hours session as of 9:16 PM EDT on October 9, reflecting a 7.62% gain from the prior close. The stock had ended Thursday's regular session at $2.10, up 5% on the day. Over the past 52 weeks, PALI has ranged between $0.53 and $4.32.

The after-hours movement coincided with the company's announcement that it had cancelled its previously adjourned special meeting of stockholders, which had been scheduled to reconvene on October 10. Palisade Bio stated that the meeting was cancelled due to the continued lack of quorum. As a result, all proposals outlined in its definitive proxy statement filed on August 18, 2025, were withdrawn from consideration.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) traded at $2.88 in the after-hours session as of 7:58:50 PM EDT on October 9, up 4.35%. The stock closed Thursday's regular trade at $2.76, down 17.86%. Over the past 52 weeks, HCTI has fluctuated between $1.49 and $473.10.

The after-hours rebound followed the company's announcement that it signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire Teyame.AI, which is projected to generate $34 million in revenue for fiscal year 2025 and would provide Healthcare Triangle with a next-generation global customer engagement platform.

Nutriband Inc. (NTRB) traded at $8.25 in the after-hours session as of 6:24 PM EDT on October 9, up 4.30%. The stock had closed the regular session at $7.91, down 6.94%. Over the past 52 weeks, NTRB has ranged between $3.72 and $11.78.

Most recently, the company announced that it has filed a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to further strengthen its intellectual property protection for its AVERSA abuse deterrent transdermal technology.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) traded at $6.08 in the after-hours session as of 7:37 PM EDT on October 9, up 4.46% from its regular session close of $5.82 at 4:00 PM EDT, when the stock had declined 1.36%. Over the past 52 weeks, KPTI has ranged between $3.51 and $16.95.

The after-hours gain followed the company's announcement of comprehensive financing and capital structure transactions expected to provide $100 million in financial flexibility and extend its cash runway into the second quarter of 2026.

Shares of Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) traded at $4.22 in the after-hours session as of 7:59 PM EDT on October 9, up 3.43%. The stock had closed the regular session at $4.08, down 1.69%. Over the past 52 weeks, EDIT has ranged between $0.91 and $4.54.

The after-hours gain followed the company's presentation of new preclinical proof-of-concept data for its experimental therapy EDIT-401 at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Congress, showing =90% LDL-C reduction in non-human primates and mice.

CG Oncology Inc. (CGON) traded at $45.40 in the after-hours session as of 7:59:45 PM EDT on October 9, up 2.11%. The stock had closed the regular session at $44.46, gaining 9.21%. Over the past 52 weeks, CGON has ranged between $14.80 and $45.47. No official news releases or filings were issued during the day.

