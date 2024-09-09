After Hours Most Active for Sep 9, 2024 : NVDA, SNAP, GRAB, LUV, GOOGL, CSCO, ORCL, AAPL, AMZN, BAC, KVUE, LVS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 37.67 to 18,698.45. The total After hours volume is currently 94,286,269 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.28 at $106.75, with 6,987,003 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.01 at $8.54, with 4,315,391 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 65.69% of the target price of $13.



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is unchanged at $3.35, with 4,256,563 shares traded. GRAB's current last sale is 71.28% of the target price of $4.7.



Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) is unchanged at $29.73, with 3,287,130 shares traded. LUV's current last sale is 106.94% of the target price of $27.8.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.24 at $148.95, with 3,038,044 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.06 at $48.76, with 2,850,776 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 88.65% of the target price of $55.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +11.65 at $151.54, with 2,442,013 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Oracle Posts Upbeat Q2 Results; Shares Jump



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.4201 at $221.33, with 2,357,823 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.58 at $175.98, with 2,301,811 shares traded. AMZN's current last sale is 78.21% of the target price of $225.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.02 at $39.49, with 2,108,085 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $23.20, with 1,809,232 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is -0.0103 at $39.99, with 1,807,143 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LVS is in the "buy range".

