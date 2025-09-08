After Hours Most Active for Sep 8, 2025 : MIR, SNAP, AAPL, NEOG, CSX, KVUE, CMCSA, META, NVDA, CVX, GLW, TSM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.28 to 23,756.02. The total After hours volume is currently 105,301,929 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Mirion Technologies, Inc. (MIR) is unchanged at $22.60, with 8,922,602 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MIR is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.0192 at $7.24, with 7,004,201 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 80.44% of the target price of $9.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.323 at $238.25, with 5,344,466 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Neogen Corporation (NEOG) is unchanged at $5.66, with 5,123,260 shares traded. NEOG's current last sale is 87.08% of the target price of $6.5.



CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $32.43, with 5,019,079 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is -0.0201 at $18.41, with 4,937,914 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 82.74% of the target price of $22.25.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $34.00, with 4,444,093 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 88.31% of the target price of $38.5.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is +0.1043 at $752.40, with 3,658,499 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for META is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.136 at $168.17, with 3,483,936 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.16. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Chevron Corporation (CVX) is unchanged at $154.00, with 2,499,503 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVX is in the "buy range".



Corning Incorporated (GLW) is +0.1998 at $72.35, with 2,150,739 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is -0.64 at $246.55, with 2,086,768 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".

