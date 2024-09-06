After Hours Most Active for Sep 6, 2024 : NVDA, SNAP, NU, AMZN, INTC, BABA, PCG, PM, GOOGL, GM, AAPL, CSX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -74.78 to 18,346.53. The total After hours volume is currently 103,656,691 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.18 at $102.65, with 8,884,250 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.05 at $8.57, with 4,951,682 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 65.92% of the target price of $13.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -0.01 at $13.69, with 4,936,743 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.34 at $171.05, with 4,316,404 shares traded. AMZN's current last sale is 76.02% of the target price of $225.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.03 at $18.86, with 3,996,916 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 75.44% of the target price of $25.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.25 at $80.93, with 2,792,928 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.04. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.03 at $20.05, with 2,692,393 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is unchanged at $125.81, with 2,591,000 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PM is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.48 at $150.44, with 2,519,127 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



General Motors Company (GM) is unchanged at $47.14, with 2,512,471 shares traded. GM's current last sale is 86.5% of the target price of $54.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.82 at $220.00, with 2,507,466 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



CSX Corporation (CSX) is -0.06 at $33.31, with 2,413,842 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".

