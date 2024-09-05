News & Insights

After Hours Most Active for Sep 5, 2024 : IEF, NVDA, INTC, AVGO, AAPL, VZ, BAC, PATH, CX, JD, WFC, NIO

September 05, 2024 — 04:24 pm EDT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -64.43 to 18,865.9. The total After hours volume is currently 118,250,663 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) is unchanged at $98.22, with 14,426,382 shares traded. This represents a 10.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.48 at $106.73, with 8,308,827 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.08 at $19.48, with 3,625,170 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 77.92% of the target price of $25.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -6.51 at $146.31, with 3,217,505 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Broadcom’s Q1 Results Surpass Estimates; Street Says Buy

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.01 at $222.39, with 2,628,093 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.02 at $41.33, with 2,189,566 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 91.84% of the target price of $45.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.05 at $40.19, with 2,158,556 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is +0.91 at $13.65, with 2,024,339 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: UiPath Falls 3.7% Despite Solid Q3 Beat

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is -0.03 at $5.81, with 1,961,107 shares traded. CX's current last sale is 64.56% of the target price of $9.

JD.com, Inc. (JD) is +0.02 at $26.40, with 1,818,017 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is unchanged at $56.86, with 1,582,837 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.03 at $4.82, with 1,580,306 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 87.64% of the target price of $5.5.

