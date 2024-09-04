After Hours Most Active for Sep 4, 2024 : BBWI, PCG, BAC, AI, NVDA, VXUS, ARRY, AAPL, CSCO, VZ, HST, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -2.04 to 18,919.36. The total After hours volume is currently 59,953,256 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) is +0.04 at $29.55, with 4,235,776 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.45. BBWI's current last sale is 73.88% of the target price of $40.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is unchanged at $20.43, with 3,510,090 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $40.50, with 2,954,776 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is -4.13 at $18.88, with 2,773,487 shares traded. AI's current last sale is 64% of the target price of $29.5.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.14 at $106.07, with 2,337,431 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is unchanged at $62.17, with 2,065,875 shares traded. This represents a 22.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) is -0.0117 at $6.87, with 1,844,451 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ARRY is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.25 at $220.60, with 1,735,425 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.02 at $49.72, with 1,548,008 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.71. CSCO's current last sale is 90.4% of the target price of $55.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $41.48, with 1,418,379 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 92.18% of the target price of $45.



Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) is unchanged at $16.93, with 1,406,703 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HST is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.0002 at $20.57, with 1,349,435 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

