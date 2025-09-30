After Hours Most Active for Sep 30, 2025 : NVDA, CMCSA, F, NKE, INTC, CVE, WBD, CSCO, BEN, AAPL, DELL, PCG

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -48.36 to 24,631.63. The total After hours volume is currently 150,646,655 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.05 at $186.63, with 8,821,763 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.08 at $31.50, with 6,609,264 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 81.82% of the target price of $38.5.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.01 at $11.95, with 5,716,591 shares traded. F's current last sale is 108.64% of the target price of $11.



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is +0.52 at $70.25, with 5,452,097 shares traded. NKE's current last sale is 83.14% of the target price of $84.5.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.18 at $33.37, with 4,952,180 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 145.09% of the target price of $23.



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is unchanged at $16.99, with 3,487,070 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVE is in the "buy range".



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is -0.0091 at $19.52, with 3,319,781 shares traded. WBD's current last sale is 139.44% of the target price of $14.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.22 at $68.20, with 3,225,752 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) is -0.04 at $23.09, with 3,154,400 shares traded. BEN's current last sale is 96.21% of the target price of $24.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.51 at $254.12, with 3,014,326 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 105.66% of the target price of $240.5.



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is -0.48 at $141.29, with 2,433,874 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DELL is in the "buy range".



PG&E Corp (PCG) is -0.0038 at $15.08, with 2,406,840 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".

