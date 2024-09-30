After Hours Most Active for Sep 30, 2024 : SWN, BBWI, NVDA, CMCSA, AAPL, DBRG, ENSG, GOOGL, INTC, PWSC, SNAP, IP

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -23.84 to 20,036.85. The total After hours volume is currently 112,596,343 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is -0.04 at $7.07, with 43,926,408 shares traded. SWN's current last sale is 88.38% of the target price of $8.



Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) is unchanged at $31.92, with 23,641,062 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.45. BBWI's current last sale is 79.8% of the target price of $40.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.07 at $121.51, with 6,298,803 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $41.77, with 4,438,802 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.08 at $233.08, with 3,660,805 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) is unchanged at $14.13, with 3,254,377 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DBRG is in the "buy range".



The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) is +0.03 at $143.85, with 3,114,925 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ENSG is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.25 at $165.60, with 2,827,458 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.09 at $23.37, with 2,502,666 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 93.48% of the target price of $25.



PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (PWSC) is +0.01 at $22.82, with 2,216,658 shares traded. PWSC's current last sale is 100.08% of the target price of $22.801.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.01 at $10.69, with 2,180,497 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 82.23% of the target price of $13.



International Paper Company (IP) is unchanged at $48.85, with 2,164,036 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IP is in the "buy range".

