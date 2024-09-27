After Hours Most Active for Sep 27, 2024 : VALE, GGB, CIG, INTC, NVDA, BBD, GEHC, SID, AAPL, CSCO, BAC, INFN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -18.41 to 19,990.22. The total After hours volume is currently 118,756,188 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



VALE S.A. (VALE) is -0.02 at $11.77, with 36,461,355 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VALE is in the "buy range".



Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is unchanged at $3.48, with 17,007,449 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GGB is in the "buy range".



Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS (CIG) is unchanged at $2.09, with 12,405,019 shares traded. CIG's current last sale is 95% of the target price of $2.2.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.01 at $23.90, with 8,333,993 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 95.6% of the target price of $25.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.4001 at $121.00, with 6,291,165 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is +0.02 at $2.73, with 5,473,836 shares traded. BBD's current last sale is 84% of the target price of $3.25.



GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) is unchanged at $91.99, with 3,734,617 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GEHC is in the "buy range".



National Steel Company (SID) is unchanged at $2.46, with 3,200,900 shares traded. SID's current last sale is 111.82% of the target price of $2.2.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $227.79, with 3,152,870 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $53.02, with 3,023,049 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 96.4% of the target price of $55.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $39.40, with 2,926,500 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Infinera Corporation (INFN) is unchanged at $6.78, with 2,691,732 shares traded. INFN's current last sale is 101.95% of the target price of $6.65.

