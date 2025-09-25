After Hours Most Active for Sep 25, 2025 : KVUE, NRGV, YMM, OXY, T, NI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 12.76 to 24,410.07. The total After hours volume is currently 306,665,295 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.03 at $16.20, with 3,061,450 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) is unchanged at $3.19, with 2,935,065 shares traded. NRGV's current last sale is 260.41% of the target price of $1.225.



Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is -0.01 at $13.00, with 2,433,201 shares traded. YMM's current last sale is 86.38% of the target price of $15.05.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is -0.09 at $46.90, with 2,112,918 shares traded. OXY's current last sale is 95.71% of the target price of $49.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.0366 at $28.34, with 2,075,482 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



NiSource, Inc (NI) is unchanged at $41.82, with 1,614,398 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NI is in the "buy range".

