After Hours Most Active for Sep 25, 2024 : CMCSA, NVDA, MU, VTRS, SNAP, CSCO, PSX, PYPL, VZ, FHN, KO, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 60.24 to 20,032.85. The total After hours volume is currently 136,007,333 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.18 at $40.41, with 9,041,972 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.8615 at $124.37, with 8,955,693 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +11.43 at $107.20, with 8,350,864 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Micron to Unveil Memory Design Center in Atlanta



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is +0.0002 at $11.27, with 7,589,105 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 86.69% of the target price of $13.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.01 at $10.60, with 6,578,201 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 81.54% of the target price of $13.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.0401 at $52.61, with 5,107,026 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 95.65% of the target price of $55.



Phillips 66 (PSX) is unchanged at $129.85, with 4,975,178 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PSX is in the "buy range".



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is +0.04 at $77.40, with 3,159,745 shares traded. PYPL's current last sale is 103.2% of the target price of $75.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.02 at $44.57, with 3,061,770 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 101.3% of the target price of $44.



First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is unchanged at $15.26, with 2,178,877 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FHN is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.05 at $71.50, with 1,975,720 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.0192 at $21.54, with 1,691,256 shares traded. T's current last sale is 100.19% of the target price of $21.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.