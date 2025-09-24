After Hours Most Active for Sep 24, 2025 : XOM, VZ, RIG, CM, PM, JNJ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 3.28 to 24,506.85. The total After hours volume is currently 104,865,302 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $114.56, with 3,210,962 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.01 at $43.19, with 3,133,234 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 89.98% of the target price of $48.



Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is -0.48 at $3.16, with 3,035,094 shares traded. RIG's current last sale is 79% of the target price of $4.



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) is unchanged at $80.69, with 2,417,821 shares traded. CM's current last sale is 99.18% of the target price of $81.36.



Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is unchanged at $163.00, with 2,340,117 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PM is in the "buy range".



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -0.26 at $176.43, with 2,168,767 shares traded. JNJ's current last sale is 99.12% of the target price of $178.

