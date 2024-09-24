After Hours Most Active for Sep 24, 2024 : SNAP, INTC, NVDA, WBD, GOOG, AAPL, CMCSA, COP, ALIT, PFE, XOM, MODG

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 3.41 to 19,948.25. The total After hours volume is currently 141,641,226 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is unchanged at $10.57, with 11,378,717 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 81.31% of the target price of $13.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $22.81, with 11,181,083 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 91.24% of the target price of $25.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.33 at $121.20, with 6,811,551 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is unchanged at $8.32, with 5,964,695 shares traded. WBD's current last sale is 92.44% of the target price of $9.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is unchanged at $163.64, with 4,028,179 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.24 at $227.61, with 3,954,534 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.05 at $41.30, with 3,780,957 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



ConocoPhillips (COP) is unchanged at $108.91, with 2,724,833 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for COP is in the "buy range".



Alight, Inc. (ALIT) is +0.04 at $7.30, with 2,672,299 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALIT is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $29.50, with 2,258,743 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 86.76% of the target price of $34.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $117.05, with 2,074,335 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) is unchanged at $10.25, with 2,063,011 shares traded. MODG's current last sale is 73.21% of the target price of $14.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.