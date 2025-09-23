After Hours Most Active for Sep 23, 2025 : LAC, KVUE, USB, T, BMY, NEM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.98 to 24,583.15. The total After hours volume is currently 322,818,603 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is +2.7202 at $5.79, with 24,719,111 shares traded. LAC's current last sale is 123.2% of the target price of $4.7.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.0892 at $17.33, with 6,441,355 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 77.88% of the target price of $22.25.



U.S. Bancorp (USB) is unchanged at $49.35, with 3,550,724 shares traded. USB's current last sale is 94.45% of the target price of $52.25.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.08 at $28.71, with 3,398,637 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $44.91, with 3,007,053 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 88.06% of the target price of $51.



Newmont Corporation (NEM) is unchanged at $84.67, with 2,642,419 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

