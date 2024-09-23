After Hours Most Active for Sep 23, 2024 : SNAP, NVDA, HL, AAPL, QQQ, JBLU, ADMA, FCX, GOOGL, VZ, TAL, MPC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -12.66 to 19,839.54. The total After hours volume is currently 110,108,654 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is unchanged at $10.20, with 6,338,071 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 78.46% of the target price of $13.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.15 at $116.11, with 4,572,091 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Hecla Mining Company (HL) is +0.066 at $6.66, with 4,204,423 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HL is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.14 at $226.33, with 3,765,576 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.34 at $482.70, with 3,762,805 shares traded. This represents a 41% increase from its 52 Week Low.



JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is -0.0002 at $5.73, with 3,277,065 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.31. JBLU's current last sale is 95.5% of the target price of $6.



ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) is unchanged at $20.03, with 3,273,707 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ADMA is in the "strong buy range".



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is -0.02 at $45.12, with 2,831,542 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FCX is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.02 at $161.83, with 2,757,772 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.0598 at $44.32, with 2,534,784 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 100.73% of the target price of $44.



TAL Education Group (TAL) is unchanged at $8.08, with 2,420,009 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TAL is in the "strong buy range".



Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is unchanged at $164.22, with 2,122,711 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MPC is in the "buy range".

