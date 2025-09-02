After Hours Most Active for Sep 2, 2025 : T, GOOGL, GOOG, GOSS, AAPL, NVDA, HPE, F, BAC, OPEN, JNJ, WMB

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 103.43 to 23,334.54. The total After hours volume is currently 150,825,985 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $29.08, with 5,198,066 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +12.75 at $224.10, with 4,942,448 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is +12.57 at $224.56, with 4,884,446 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS) is +0.042 at $2.63, with 4,074,338 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOSS is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +7.25 at $236.97, with 3,880,588 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 98.74% of the target price of $240.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.03 at $170.75, with 3,716,918 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.11. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $22.68, with 3,563,491 shares traded.HPE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 9/3/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.36 per share, which represents a 45 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ford Motor Company (F) is unchanged at $11.72, with 3,355,273 shares traded. F's current last sale is 106.55% of the target price of $11.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $50.42, with 3,341,978 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.0801 at $5.17, with 3,211,051 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 544.22% of the target price of $0.95.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is unchanged at $178.06, with 3,128,971 shares traded. JNJ's current last sale is 101.46% of the target price of $175.5.



Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) is unchanged at $57.38, with 2,779,935 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMB is in the "buy range".

