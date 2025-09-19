After Hours Most Active for Sep 19, 2025 : HOOD, NVDA, CPNG, AAPL, WBD, HL, BAC, TTD, CMCSA, LUMN, VG, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.06 to 24,623.19. The total After hours volume is currently 605,073,402 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is -0.11 at $124.65, with 27,100,806 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.0966 at $176.50, with 19,779,569 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.17. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is unchanged at $32.86, with 19,647,486 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CPNG is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.1 at $245.40, with 17,837,466 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 102.04% of the target price of $240.5.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is unchanged at $19.33, with 16,427,827 shares traded. WBD's current last sale is 138.07% of the target price of $14.



Hecla Mining Company (HL) is unchanged at $10.96, with 16,055,082 shares traded. HL's current last sale is 137% of the target price of $8.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $52.25, with 14,978,626 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) is -0.05 at $44.42, with 13,457,378 shares traded. TTD's current last sale is 59.23% of the target price of $75.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $31.59, with 12,693,953 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 82.05% of the target price of $38.5.



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is unchanged at $5.71, with 9,444,850 shares traded. LUMN's current last sale is 136.77% of the target price of $4.175.



Venture Global, Inc. (VG) is unchanged at $13.25, with 8,682,567 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VG is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.01 at $29.00, with 7,189,649 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.