After Hours Most Active for Sep 19, 2024 : NVDA, ALLO, SQQQ, CIBR, INTC, AAPL, VZ, NKE, NOK, MO, GNW, MS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.35 to 19,833.48. The total After hours volume is currently 92,291,383 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.0695 at $117.80, with 6,118,177 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) is unchanged at $2.91, with 3,096,982 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ALLO is 22.962654; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.02 at $7.78, with 2,917,321 shares traded. This represents a 8.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.



First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is +0.0463 at $58.58, with 2,884,097 shares traded. This represents a 34.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $21.14, with 2,483,101 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 84.56% of the target price of $25.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.1568 at $228.71, with 2,471,084 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $43.94, with 2,350,733 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 99.86% of the target price of $44.



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is +7.22 at $88.20, with 2,020,185 shares traded. NKE's current last sale is 106.27% of the target price of $83.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is unchanged at $4.25, with 1,895,423 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 95.51% of the target price of $4.45.



Altria Group (MO) is unchanged at $50.23, with 1,722,092 shares traded. MO's current last sale is 100.46% of the target price of $50.



Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) is unchanged at $6.86, with 1,566,422 shares traded. GNW's current last sale is 98% of the target price of $7.



Morgan Stanley (MS) is unchanged at $100.73, with 1,516,961 shares traded. MS's current last sale is 95.93% of the target price of $105.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.