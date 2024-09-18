After Hours Most Active for Sep 18, 2024 : NVDA, PLTR, AMZN, AAPL, INFN, NEE, QQQ, GM, ANNX, FIGS, APH, HPE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 33.29 to 19,377.78. The total After hours volume is currently 86,462,505 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.142 at $113.51, with 6,746,685 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.11 at $36.49, with 3,229,160 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 140.35% of the target price of $26.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.49 at $186.92, with 2,975,179 shares traded. AMZN's current last sale is 83.08% of the target price of $225.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.81 at $221.50, with 2,061,117 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Infinera Corporation (INFN) is unchanged at $6.65, with 2,003,498 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for INFN is 9.109016; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is -0.1298 at $84.15, with 1,969,731 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.41 at $472.85, with 1,899,100 shares traded. This represents a 38.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.



General Motors Company (GM) is -0.01 at $48.65, with 1,833,892 shares traded. GM's current last sale is 89.27% of the target price of $54.5.



Annexon, Inc. (ANNX) is unchanged at $6.93, with 1,809,685 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ANNX is 7.392449; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) is unchanged at $5.57, with 1,733,905 shares traded. FIGS's current last sale is 101.27% of the target price of $5.5.



Amphenol Corporation (APH) is unchanged at $63.30, with 1,564,618 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APH is in the "buy range".



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is +0.0001 at $18.30, with 1,474,885 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.48. HPE's current last sale is 87.14% of the target price of $21.

