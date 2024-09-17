After Hours Most Active for Sep 17, 2024 : KO, SQQQ, NVDA, CG, LUMN, KDP, BAC, AVGO, KMI, IBN, INTC, NOK

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.79 to 19,434.19. The total After hours volume is currently 73,279,303 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $71.80, with 3,151,200 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.01 at $8.27, with 2,914,773 shares traded. This represents a 15.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.08 at $115.51, with 2,750,802 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is unchanged at $41.99, with 2,634,670 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CG is 7.460049; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is -0.0225 at $6.30, with 2,366,816 shares traded. LUMN's current last sale is 176.15% of the target price of $3.575.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is unchanged at $37.50, with 2,288,770 shares traded. KDP's current last sale is 101.35% of the target price of $37.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.01 at $39.56, with 1,927,250 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is unchanged at $162.47, with 1,614,588 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.19. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVGO is in the "buy range".



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is unchanged at $21.56, with 1,601,806 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 98% of the target price of $22.



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $29.94, with 1,269,221 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.05 at $21.42, with 1,264,018 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 85.68% of the target price of $25.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.01 at $4.20, with 1,151,783 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 94.38% of the target price of $4.45.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.