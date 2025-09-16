After Hours Most Active for Sep 16, 2025 : NFE, NVDA, PFE, OPEN, SNAP, TSLL, TSLA, GOOG, CPNG, BBAI, HPE, JOBY

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 10.2 to 24,233.89. The total After hours volume is currently 218,922,929 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) is +0.7 at $2.70, with 27,922,795 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for NFE is 7.047615; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.2326 at $175.11, with 7,595,739 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.17. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.0399 at $23.94, with 7,491,109 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 85.5% of the target price of $28.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.07 at $8.99, with 5,580,674 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 946.32% of the target price of $0.95.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.0199 at $7.76, with 5,254,890 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 86.22% of the target price of $9.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.13 at $19.38, with 4,779,278 shares traded. This represents a 208.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.27 at $422.89, with 4,326,492 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 136.42% of the target price of $310.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is +0.09 at $251.51, with 4,162,359 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is +0.0204 at $33.33, with 3,811,391 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CPNG is in the "buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.03 at $5.97, with 3,674,968 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 99.5% of the target price of $6.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is -0.01 at $24.42, with 3,369,538 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 97.68% of the target price of $25.



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is -0.05 at $14.34, with 3,244,761 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 204.86% of the target price of $7.

