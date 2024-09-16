News & Insights

After Hours Most Active for Sep 16, 2024 : INTC, NVDA, CPNG, TAL, HL, AVGO, SQQQ, MU, PHAT, HPE, T, SCHW

September 16, 2024 — 04:24 pm EDT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -.43 to 19,422.63. The total After hours volume is currently 118,823,248 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +1.76 at $22.67, with 13,584,483 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 90.68% of the target price of $25.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.15 at $116.63, with 6,707,291 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is unchanged at $23.95, with 4,521,219 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CPNG is in the "buy range".

TAL Education Group (TAL) is unchanged at $7.42, with 3,944,803 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TAL is in the "strong buy range".

Hecla Mining Company (HL) is -0.01 at $6.80, with 3,049,476 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HL is in the "buy range".

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -0.41 at $163.61, with 2,837,115 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.19. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVGO is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.01 at $8.29, with 2,698,386 shares traded. This represents a 16.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is -0.07 at $87.11, with 2,682,108 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAT) is +0.02 at $18.91, with 2,517,575 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PHAT is 15.492277; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $17.23, with 2,270,187 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.48. HPE's current last sale is 82.05% of the target price of $21.

AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $22.27, with 1,967,137 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is unchanged at $63.69, with 1,902,872 shares traded. SCHW's current last sale is 83.8% of the target price of $76.

