After Hours Most Active for Sep 13, 2024 : SAVE, NVDA, JBLU, INDV, GOOGL, CVS, CSCO, NWL, BEN, KMI, APH, RLJ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.93 to 19,504.65. The total After hours volume is currently 72,488,537 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is -0.01 at $2.49, with 3,609,102 shares traded. SAVE's current last sale is 94.86% of the target price of $2.625.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.12 at $118.98, with 3,240,285 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is -0.04 at $5.90, with 2,304,450 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.32. JBLU's current last sale is 98.33% of the target price of $6.



Indivior PLC (INDV) is unchanged at $9.90, with 1,594,359 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INDV is in the "strong buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.15 at $157.31, with 1,431,865 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -0.05 at $57.93, with 1,377,638 shares traded. CVS's current last sale is 89.12% of the target price of $65.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.02 at $49.82, with 1,368,011 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.71. CSCO's current last sale is 90.58% of the target price of $55.



Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) is +0.0394 at $7.87, with 1,362,960 shares traded. NWL's current last sale is 87.44% of the target price of $9.



Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) is unchanged at $19.90, with 1,246,990 shares traded. BEN's current last sale is 86.52% of the target price of $23.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is -0.03 at $21.11, with 1,180,887 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 95.95% of the target price of $22.



Amphenol Corporation (APH) is unchanged at $63.58, with 1,179,709 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APH is in the "buy range".



RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is unchanged at $9.14, with 1,056,432 shares traded. RLJ's current last sale is 70.31% of the target price of $13.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.