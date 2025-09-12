After Hours Most Active for Sep 12, 2025 : VCIT, IEF, LYFT, SOFI, IBIT, TSLA, GM, CNH, JNJ, SLB, IONQ, NEE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -8.14 to 24,084.05. The total After hours volume is currently 182,220,123 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) is -0.0298 at $84.31, with 25,792,247 shares traded. This represents a 7.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) is -0.04 at $96.94, with 24,526,749 shares traded. This represents a 6.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is unchanged at $18.62, with 13,174,077 shares traded. LYFT's current last sale is 116.38% of the target price of $16.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -0.03 at $26.52, with 6,646,316 shares traded. SOFI's current last sale is 126.29% of the target price of $21.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -0.34 at $66.04, with 5,382,984 shares traded. This represents a 102.51% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.01 at $395.95, with 4,990,285 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 127.73% of the target price of $310.



General Motors Company (GM) is +0.1 at $58.60, with 3,282,190 shares traded. GM's current last sale is 106.55% of the target price of $55.



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) is unchanged at $10.97, with 2,801,166 shares traded. CNH's current last sale is 73.13% of the target price of $15.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is unchanged at $178.06, with 2,531,533 shares traded. JNJ's current last sale is 101.17% of the target price of $176.



Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) is unchanged at $35.57, with 2,512,432 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLB is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.5509 at $55.06, with 2,458,583 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is unchanged at $71.64, with 2,382,839 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.