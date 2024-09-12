After Hours Most Active for Sep 12, 2024 : NVDA, EXC, IMRX, AMCR, VZ, UAA, ORCL, WFC, PR, AVGO, AMZN, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -34.36 to 19,388.71. The total After hours volume is currently 82,839,267 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.35 at $118.79, with 6,247,658 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Exelon Corporation (EXC) is +0.09 at $39.95, with 5,245,603 shares traded. EXC's current last sale is 97.44% of the target price of $41.



Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) is +0.5893 at $2.02, with 4,462,512 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IMRX is in the "buy range".



Amcor plc (AMCR) is unchanged at $10.88, with 3,324,565 shares traded. AMCR's current last sale is 102.02% of the target price of $10.665.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.02 at $43.84, with 2,139,108 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) is unchanged at $7.31, with 2,120,321 shares traded. UAA's current last sale is 91.38% of the target price of $8.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +9.12 at $170.50, with 2,007,572 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.22. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -0.09 at $51.48, with 1,966,402 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Permian Resources Corporation (PR) is +0.24 at $13.40, with 1,731,579 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PR is in the "buy range".



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is +0.33 at $164.89, with 1,702,795 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.19. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVGO is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.0019 at $187.00, with 1,662,259 shares traded. AMZN's current last sale is 83.11% of the target price of $225.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.3 at $222.47, with 1,412,775 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

