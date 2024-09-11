News & Insights

After Hours Most Active for Sep 11, 2024 : NVDA, TQQQ, AAPL, INTC, GRAB, CX, GOOGL, NOK, HPE, BAC, F, CAG

September 11, 2024 — 04:24 pm EDT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.72 to 19,232.59. The total After hours volume is currently 107,585,635 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.13 at $116.78, with 7,446,190 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.1 at $64.47, with 7,208,514 shares traded. This represents a 111.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.59 at $222.07, with 3,818,001 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $19.64, with 3,440,569 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 78.56% of the target price of $25.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is -0.02 at $3.43, with 2,949,675 shares traded. GRAB's current last sale is 72.98% of the target price of $4.7.

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is -0.01 at $5.76, with 2,849,506 shares traded. CX's current last sale is 64% of the target price of $9.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.52 at $151.68, with 2,648,040 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.01 at $4.18, with 2,075,474 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 93.93% of the target price of $4.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is +0.005 at $16.41, with 2,039,863 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.48. HPE's current last sale is 78.14% of the target price of $21.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.01 at $39.01, with 1,520,323 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.01 at $10.44, with 1,477,337 shares traded. F's current last sale is 80.31% of the target price of $13.

ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG) is unchanged at $31.47, with 1,450,937 shares traded. CAG's current last sale is 104.9% of the target price of $30.

