After Hours Most Active for Sep 10, 2024 : NVDA, GRAB, PFE, T, AVGO, UBER, HPE, LCID, VZ, INTC, AAPL, GME

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -18.96 to 18,810.18. The total After hours volume is currently 94,955,187 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.41 at $107.69, with 6,384,496 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69.



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is unchanged at $3.35, with 4,165,371 shares traded.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.02 at $29.72, with 4,125,783 shares traded.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.03 at $21.68, with 3,469,675 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -0.16 at $148.05, with 2,114,397 shares traded.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.11 at $68.88, with 2,103,639 shares traded.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is +0.03 at $16.13, with 2,061,464 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.48.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is unchanged at $3.53, with 1,928,388 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for LCID is 7.620162; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.02 at $43.63, with 1,810,884 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.01 at $18.97, with 1,558,024 shares traded.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.31 at $219.80, with 1,528,060 shares traded.



GameStop Corporation (GME) is -0.02 at $23.43, with 1,519,621 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: GameStop Adds New Risk Factor Related to NFT Initiative

