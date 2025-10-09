After Hours Most Active for Oct 9, 2025 : KVUE, FLG, GME, CMG, IONQ, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -11.64 to 25,086.54. The total After hours volume is currently 258,136,041 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.06 at $16.90, with 2,375,838 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 82.44% of the target price of $20.5.



Flagstar Financial, Inc. (FLG) is unchanged at $11.97, with 2,245,910 shares traded. FLG's current last sale is 85.5% of the target price of $14.



GameStop Corporation (GME) is unchanged at $24.07, with 2,010,472 shares traded.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is +0.11 at $41.00, with 1,562,650 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMG is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.37 at $77.87, with 1,325,972 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.06 at $26.16, with 1,285,813 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.