After Hours Most Active for Oct 9, 2025 : APLD, SOFI, GWH, NUAI, NVDA, IONZ, TSLL, KVUE, FLG, GME, TAL, LEVI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 37.91 to 24,259.66. The total After hours volume is currently 218,215,996 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) is +4.91 at $34.20, with 12,326,266 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APLD is in the "buy range".



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -0.01 at $28.44, with 10,722,199 shares traded. SOFI's current last sale is 135.43% of the target price of $21.



ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH) is +0.63 at $2.35, with 7,956,799 shares traded. GWH's current last sale is 128.77% of the target price of $1.825.



New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NUAI) is +0.06 at $2.89, with 6,176,122 shares traded.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.3294 at $192.90, with 4,854,857 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short IONQ ETF (IONZ) is -0.06 at $2.85, with 4,716,528 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.04 at $19.97, with 3,897,140 shares traded. This represents a 217.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.08 at $16.92, with 2,690,343 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 82.54% of the target price of $20.5.



Flagstar Financial, Inc. (FLG) is -0.01 at $11.96, with 2,247,069 shares traded. FLG's current last sale is 85.43% of the target price of $14.



GameStop Corporation (GME) is -0.0386 at $24.03, with 2,048,720 shares traded.



TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.15 at $10.88, with 1,911,193 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 87.04% of the target price of $12.5.



Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is -1.89 at $22.65, with 1,834,534 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LEVI is in the "buy range".

