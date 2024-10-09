News & Insights

After Hours Most Active for Oct 9, 2024 : ALTM, CCL, NVDA, INTC, AMZN, APLD, SQQQ, AAPL, HPE, COTY, XOM, NCLH

October 09, 2024 — 04:24 pm EDT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -19.21 to 20,249.65. The total After hours volume is currently 67,998,190 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) is unchanged at $5.55, with 4,943,938 shares traded. ALTM's current last sale is 119.35% of the target price of $4.65.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.12 at $20.08, with 3,964,691 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.07. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.42 at $132.23, with 3,017,808 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.11 at $23.35, with 2,354,756 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 93.4% of the target price of $25.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.129 at $185.04, with 1,478,193 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) is +0.25 at $7.65, with 1,273,424 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APLD is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.0301 at $7.20, with 1,185,358 shares traded. This represents a 1.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.38 at $229.16, with 1,140,813 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $20.85, with 1,018,195 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 96.98% of the target price of $21.5.

Coty Inc. (COTY) is -0.01 at $8.97, with 1,007,447 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for COTY is in the "buy range".

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $122.09, with 994,863 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -0.0701 at $23.00, with 958,477 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

