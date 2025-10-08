After-Hours
IONQ

After Hours Most Active for Oct 8, 2025 : IONQ, HIMS, HPQ, FLG, OKLO, CTRA

October 08, 2025 — 04:27 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 18.83 to 25,155.45. The total After hours volume is currently 209,246,711 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.31 at $74.61, with 5,851,071 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is +0.03 at $58.20, with 5,430,105 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 127.91% of the target price of $45.5.

HP Inc. (HPQ) is -0.05 at $26.98, with 3,148,561 shares traded. HPQ's current last sale is 95.84% of the target price of $28.15.

Flagstar Financial, Inc. (FLG) is unchanged at $11.96, with 2,727,261 shares traded. FLG's current last sale is 85.43% of the target price of $14.

Oklo Inc. (OKLO) is -0.47 at $134.30, with 2,577,610 shares traded. OKLO's current last sale is 159.88% of the target price of $84.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) is unchanged at $24.23, with 2,513,177 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CTRA is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

After-Hours
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

IONQ
HIMS
HPQ
FLG
OKLO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.