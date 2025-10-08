After Hours Most Active for Oct 8, 2025 : IONQ, HIMS, HPQ, FLG, OKLO, CTRA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 18.83 to 25,155.45. The total After hours volume is currently 209,246,711 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.31 at $74.61, with 5,851,071 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is +0.03 at $58.20, with 5,430,105 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 127.91% of the target price of $45.5.



HP Inc. (HPQ) is -0.05 at $26.98, with 3,148,561 shares traded. HPQ's current last sale is 95.84% of the target price of $28.15.



Flagstar Financial, Inc. (FLG) is unchanged at $11.96, with 2,727,261 shares traded. FLG's current last sale is 85.43% of the target price of $14.



Oklo Inc. (OKLO) is -0.47 at $134.30, with 2,577,610 shares traded. OKLO's current last sale is 159.88% of the target price of $84.



Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) is unchanged at $24.23, with 2,513,177 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CTRA is in the "buy range".

