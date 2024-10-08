After Hours Most Active for Oct 8, 2024 : HIMS, GLUE, NVDA, FANG, GRAB, TSLA, CNP, INTC, GNW, BAC, ABBV, KO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -13.7 to 20,094.08. The total After hours volume is currently 114,306,044 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is -0.24 at $18.51, with 9,564,698 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 92.55% of the target price of $20.



Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (GLUE) is unchanged at $5.00, with 5,716,967 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for GLUE is 14.099235; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.208 at $132.68, with 5,444,688 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) is unchanged at $193.77, with 3,356,546 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FANG is in the "buy range".



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.02 at $3.72, with 3,072,311 shares traded. GRAB's current last sale is 79.15% of the target price of $4.7.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.46 at $244.04, with 2,500,821 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 108.46% of the target price of $225.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) is unchanged at $29.47, with 2,261,435 shares traded. CNP's current last sale is 101.62% of the target price of $29.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.02 at $23.30, with 2,161,740 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 93.2% of the target price of $25.



Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) is unchanged at $7.01, with 1,999,276 shares traded. GNW's current last sale is 100.14% of the target price of $7.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.0192 at $39.91, with 1,686,024 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.92. BAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/15/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.78 per share, which represents a 90 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is unchanged at $193.01, with 1,565,225 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABBV is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $69.18, with 1,199,482 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

