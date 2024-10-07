News & Insights

After Hours Most Active for Oct 7, 2024 : INTC, NVDA, CNP, AAPL, APLS, KMI, F, TSLA, CMCSA, YMM, CNC, ABT

October 07, 2024 — 04:24 pm EDT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 23.4 to 19,824.14. The total After hours volume is currently 119,651,774 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.02 at $22.36, with 11,688,543 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 89.44% of the target price of $25.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.43 at $128.15, with 7,403,398 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) is unchanged at $29.64, with 5,239,728 shares traded. CNP's current last sale is 102.21% of the target price of $29.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.1135 at $221.80, with 4,350,068 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) is unchanged at $27.45, with 3,837,650 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for APLS is 10.93445; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is unchanged at $23.58, with 3,735,723 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 102.52% of the target price of $23.

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.0098 at $10.50, with 3,734,987 shares traded. F's current last sale is 84% of the target price of $12.5.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.38 at $241.21, with 3,013,723 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 107.2% of the target price of $225.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.03 at $40.53, with 2,413,031 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is -0.06 at $9.90, with 2,285,359 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for YMM is in the "buy range".

Centene Corporation (CNC) is unchanged at $71.49, with 2,118,369 shares traded. CNC's current last sale is 82.65% of the target price of $86.5.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is unchanged at $113.36, with 2,031,363 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABT is in the "buy range".

